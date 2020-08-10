Gun sales are on the rise at a local retailer in Mid-Michigan.
Duncan’s Outdoor Shop in Bay City said they’ve seen up to a 60 percent increase in sales.
Duncan’s owner, Glen Duncan, said the increase in sales started about two weeks after the announcement of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
“Everybody started to worry about what was happening and places were shutting down. The next step was when they were talking about defunding police departments, that made a big jump again,” Duncan said.
The sales surge is the same across MI, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
87 percent of retailers said gun sales are up as much as 95 percent. 92 percent of retailers’ report ammo sales have increased as much as 139 percent.
The FBI is reporting an increase in background checks. In 2019, the agency performed 28.3 million background checks. 22.8 million background checks have been performed since the end of July.
Duncan said a lot of the people who recently purchased guns are first-time gun owners.
“Home defense. They’re not buying to go target shooting, they’re really looking for home defense,” Duncan said.
Although the numbers are great, Duncan said he would rather see people buying guns for sport.
“They’re growing because of worry and not because of fun. And that’s what bothers me the most,” Duncan said.
Duncan said he’s also seeing an increasing number in requests for CPL classes. He said that ammo sales are up too because they limit them to one box per person.
“If we didn’t do that, a few people would buy all of our ammo and you wouldn’t be able to get any,” Duncan said.
Duncan said ammo sales may be an issue down the line due to COVID-19. He said the pandemic is making it harder for factories to produce the ammo.
“You’re gonna see a little bit of ammo tight. I just got off the phone with one of the big companies and they’re having a hard time getting all the components,” Duncan said.
