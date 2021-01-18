Civil unrest has served as a driver of gun sales during the pandemic, with more Americans buying firearms for self-protection.
Sales have seen another spike in the past week after the deadly United States capitol riot and threat of more violent protests stoked more fear.
Glenn Duncan, Owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop in Bay City said firearms have been flying off the shelf.
"They're crazy. Right now, we're up probably two-thirds of what we normally do. Lots of small handguns that are concealable handguns, nothing big at all in handguns. A lot of AR's, a lot of shotguns that are shorter more home-protection type shotguns."
Duncan said first-time buyers are behind the surge in revenue.
"People in their 60s early 70s are the ones that we're seeing a lot, mostly it's women," Duncan said.
Duncan would like to see customers purchase guns for the love of shooting, instead of the need for protection.
"We hope that these people who are buying guns will take the next step down the road when they get time, or they get some more money, or the big thing when they get some more ammo. And so, they can go practice and enjoy this great sport we do have" Duncan said.
