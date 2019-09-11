For the second day in a row, a Genesee County elementary school went into lockdown after teachers heard gunfire.
According to a post on the Lacure Elementary School Facebook page, three staff members heard gunshots Tuesday and saw groundhogs scattering in a nearby field.
The school immediately went into lockdown and the Thetford Township Police were called.
Officers found a neighbor had taken shots at groundhogs and determined there wasn’t a safety risk.
On Wednesday, a teacher heard two gunshots while outside with her class. The school went into lockdown again.
Police were called again, and it’s believed someone was doing some target practice.
Thetford Police posted on Facebook Wednesday reminding neighbors not to shoot during school hours.
Letters for the parents went home with students both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.