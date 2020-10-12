Huron Valley Guns was scheduled to be the location of Eric Trump's "Make America Great Again" event in Michigan on Oct. 13.
On Oct. 12, the New Hudson gun store posted to Facebook saying one of its former employees was one of the suspects arrested for conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In the same post, the store said the Trump campaign changed venues.
"The Governor would have had a field day against the Trump campaign. They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train. This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin," the post read.
"While we are completely disappointed, we would not want anything to hurt the chances of President Trump. So for that, we are glad this came out before the event occurred," the post continued.
The Trump campaign confirmed the venue had been changed, but did not release the new venue.
