The gun used in the 2019 murder of Jonathan Villanueva was purchased for the defendant by his girlfriend.
Jessica Peek, 25, purchased the gun for Adrian Villanueva, who was her boyfriend at the time, according to Saginaw Township Police Det. Sgt. Chad Brooks.
Adrian allegedly used the gun to kill his brother at a home in Saginaw Township on March 4, 2019.
Adrian pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and nine other felonies on Oct. 22, 2019. He was sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison.
Earlier this month, Peek was sentenced to eight months in prison for buying the gun Adrian allegedly used in that murder.
The ATF said Peek bought the gun for her boyfriend knowing he was a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.