“Are you ok, did anybody get shot?”
In this shocking cellphone video, you can see people fleeing from this retail store in tears.
Shopper Armando Fernandez captured the moments after a gunshot went off inside the Big Lots! on Miller Road in Flint Township.
“I couldn’t run. I’m thinking oh my god. I froze for a second.”
The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 Monday afternoon.
Police say a 34-year-old woman from Flint confronted another woman she’d had a previous altercation with. They did not elaborate on the details.
Investigators said the woman pulled out a concealed pistol and fired a single gunshot, prompting people to scramble for safety – and Fernandez to record the moments after police arrived.
“One police officer was arming himself and he asked me a question on what was the lowdown and I told him what I knew; that it was in the front. I think I told him to be careful.”
Police confirmed one arrest. The suspect is jailed in Genesee County.
Residents of Flint Township, like Ashley Sharp, who arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place, say this act of violence has no place in her hometown or around the holiday.
“For it to be Christmas, it’s Christmas Eve; it’s a time of giving and being together with your family, and this right here – no, unacceptable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.