Two people were arrested after a fight broke out on Midland Street in Bay City.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Bay City Public Safety Officers were called to Midland Street for a report of a fight between several people outside Lucky’s Pub and Grill.
Officers tried to break up a crowd of about 250 people but weren’t able to because of the size. Officers also saw several brief altercations within the crowd.
Officers also heard gunshots on three separate occasions but didn’t find anyone with gunshot wounds.
A 24-year-old Saginaw man was seen waving a knife at bystanders. A 21-year-old Saginaw woman who knew the man, took the knife from him and refused to drop it when asked by police.
After the woman dropped the knife, officers said she resisted attempts to get her into handcuffs. She kicked officers and pulled away as they tried to take her into custody, officers said.
The man and woman were taken into custody.
By around 3 a.m. they were able to disperse the crowd. No victims of assault, shooting, or other any crimes were reported.
Public Safety was assisted by Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton Township Public Safety, Essexville Public Safety, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Carrolton Police Department, and the Michigan State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800) SPEAKUP.
