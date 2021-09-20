Basketball lovers united in Flint for the Gus Macker Tournament.
More than 100 teams of three were registered to play at the event, which ran all weekend.
“It’s like the three-on-three basketball Disney World,” said Linnell Jones McKenny.
The highly anticipated Gus Macker three-on-three tournament bounced back into Flint for the first time in 20 years.
“Yesterday it was electrifying. It was so many kids here, so many families. It was beautiful. It was what we anticipated and more,” McKenny said.
Flint basketball legends, like McKenny, were among many on the court.
“I’m the first female to come out of Flint to play professional basketball, first out of 15 Americans to travel to Europe to play the European league, most viable player in the world, been inducted in the hall of frame six times,” McKenny said.
She now works with the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and helped bring the tournament back to the city that has produced many professional athletes, saying it’s all part of a bigger mission.
“But the thing we’re trying to bring back to the city of Flint is that vibe of dreaming to give our kids some hope, an opportunity to see what’s available for them,” McKenny said.
Of course, the tournament is even more fun if you leave as champions.
“It means everything to hold this gold trophy and we winners,” said Ondante Lott.
Lott, with the Solidified Team, brought home the gold and hopes the Gus Macker Tournament is here to stay.
“It’s everything man. We need anything positive around here, the city. Anything positive and good,” Lott said.
“Next year is definitely going to be larger we’re going to close down the whole city,” McKenny said. “All of Flint will be here next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.