“I just think it would be hard to work out with a mask on, and breathing heavy, ya know,” said Shannon Hunt of Hemlock.
Hunt is echoing what others are saying as gyms across the state reopen next week with limited capacity and a mandate that those willing to work up a sweat have to do so while wearing a mask.
“I can’t imagine working out for an hour with that same thing happening,” said Amy Dallman, a Saginaw resident. “It just sounds miserable to me.”
Dallman, who, along with Hunt, have been participating in an outdoor fitness group organized by Sarah Fetcher of Sarah Fetcher Fitness in Saginaw Township.
The thought of wearing a mask during a workout makes Dallman not want to go back inside of the gym.
“I would much rather just be outdoors, being able to work,” said Dallman. “Getting that fresh air then having to be inside with the smaller amount of people in classes and then having to wear a mask on top of that.”
Dr. Nicholas Haddad of Central Michigan University acknowledges wearing a mask while workout out can be uncomfortable, but says it’s the safest option.
“When we are exercising, we are vigorously breathing, sometimes we’re coughing and with that, there’s a little bit of a heightened risk of transmission,” said Haddad.
That’s even with capacity limits and physical distancing.
