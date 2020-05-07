Businesses in Michigan are defying the governor's orders and opening.
"We're angry because we know that this is unconstitutional," Yvette Clark said.
Clark is the owner of the gym 24/7 fitness in Alma.
Her facility opened on Monday but was shut down by authorities just hours later.
Gyms are not allowed to operate under governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home stay safe executive order. But Clark tried anyway, she says it's to save her livelihood and to be part of a movement that opens the state's economy.
If Clark had it her way she would've stayed open but she didn't want to pay the penalties for doing so.
"A five hundred dollar fine for one day and a thousand dollar fine everyday thereafter which were misdemeanors. And after that if we still continued to stay open then it would be a mandatory ninety-day jail sentence," she said.
So instead of facing the prospect of time behind bars, Clark contacted her attorney.
"We can sue the prosecuting attorney for forcing the police officers to act illegally and unconstitutionally violating their oath of office that they took. And I said let's go ahead and sue," Clark said.
Clark says safety measures at the gym are already in place to encourage social distancing. She's hoping to see people back at the gym soon.
"Go ahead and wear your mask," she said. Do whatever you think you need to do to protect yourself, but we need to allow our economy to open up."
We did reach out to the Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office for comment. We were told that the prosecutor does not comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.