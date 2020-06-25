“We know they can open safely,” said Scott Erskine of Erskine Law.
Back and forth legal battles about whether gyms should be open or remain closed has left gym owners like Brian Kalakay with Fit Body Boot Camp in Grand Blanc with a major headache.
“We feel like we got a right hook to the face, right?,” said Kalakay. “I mean, every gym owner does at this point.”
We originally told you how Fit Body Bootcamp was preparing to reopen earlier this week, but now, that plan has been thrown out the window, so they’ll continue to improvise.
“We need that human-to-human contact, right?” said Kalakay. “So, I think the next thing we’re looking at right now is possibly bringing some outdoor workouts into the routine of eh remote nutrition coaching.”
In the meantime, nearly 180 other gyms across Michigan are exploring any and all options in order to get gyms back open.
Scott Erskine, of the attorneys involved, says it could go as far as the United State Supreme Court in hope to reverse the decision.
“I hope they survive at this point,” said Erskine. “They’re small businesses and they can’t keep paying rent. They can’t keep paying utility bills.”
Erskine argues gyms can operate and do it better than grocery stores or bars.
“Unlike other places, gyms are member based,” said Erskine. “So, they know exactly who is walking through the doors.”
For Kalakay, he agrees, but he’s staying positive his facility will be able to reopen soon and thinks this will change the way fitness centers operate going forward.
“I think it’s going to force a new level of service, a new way to fulfill fat loss and health that maybe we haven’t thought of before,” said Kalakay.
