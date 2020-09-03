Next week, gyms, pools and fitness centers across the state can officially reopen.
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed orders allowing these facilities, and organized sports to continue with strict safety measures.
"It's challenging some of the rules we have, but we really want to get people back, get our business, get our staff back working our members working out,” said David Rubin, owner of Planet Fitness in Lansing.
Rubin says that while the rules limit capacity to around 25 percent, he's excited to be able to reopen after six months.
He says the staff is more than prepared to handle the other safety protocols of requiring masks, cleaning workout stations and providing six feet of separation.
"I mean we think we can serve our customers. It might not be the best business model at that capacity, but we're here and we're really excited about getting going," he said.
Some gym owners we talked with say they're still not pleased with the governor's announcement."
"I 100 percent will not be open, until volume,” said Sarash Fechter. “I mean in this industry, the fitness industry you need volume."
She owns Sarah Fechter Fitness in Saginaw Township.
She says that as a business owner Whitmer's order has left her frustrated.
She says opening at 25 percent of capacity won't even allow to her break even. She also worries about potential liability if someone gets sick at her gym.
So, for now inside workouts are off the table and she'll continue to offer an outdoor option.
"We're just trying to survive,” she said. “So, right now we have outdoor fitness, we're going to do this as long as the weather allows. And cross our fingers that something changes, in our favor towards the end of October here, and just hope that it's something that we can actually be profitable with as a business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.