Gyms and fitness centers officially reopen their doors to patrons for the first time in almost six months.
Even though gyms can legally reopen, many fitness centers are still preparing to let customers back in.
“It’s great being back open and seeing all the regulars. Being able to see some friendly faces back in the club,” said Alex Marion, manager at Burton Planet Fitness.
It’s been a long six months for people like Marion.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Marion was able to reopen to the public.
Strict safety measures will be in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including requiring all gym-goers to wear masks always and limiting the capacity to 25 percent.
Marion said staff has been fully trained on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We’ve increased our cleaning standards. We are using disinfectant that’s on the EPA’s list of cleaners that are able to treat COVID-19. We do 20-minute walk around as well as visiting high traffic areas with high touchpoints,” Marion said.
Patrons will notice that every other machine will be turned off and the gym is calling that “social fitnessing”.
Some gyms are not ready to open yet.
Pam Bailey, with YMCA Flushing, said they aren’t opening until next week.
“The timing of the governor’s announcement wasn’t the best. We would’ve had five days for our employees to make childcare accommodations. A lot of families are in a lot of moms and dads,” Bailey said.
Bailey said they are using the extra time to make sure the gym is ready. She said they will have sanitizing stations and temperature checks at the front door.
“It also gives us a little more time to train,” Bailey said.
Bailey said waiting will also give them time to update the members on the upcoming changes as well.
Marion is hopeful that there won’t be any more shutdowns.
“Definitely a breath of fresh air for my staff to come back after being gone,” Marion said.
