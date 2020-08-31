If you’re feeling tired of trying to work out at home, just imagine how tired gym owners and employees are not being able to open their doors since March.
“Five and a half months is a long time,” said Bryan Rief from Planet Fitness.
“It’s been incredibly difficult, not only on our members and staff, but our community too,” said Pam Bailey from the YMCA of Greater Flint.
Both people are exhausted from the pandemic and gyms are one of the last to open their doors with the governor’s safety plan.
“It relates to grocery stores, bars and restaurants,” Rief said. “Our gyms are cleaner than they’ve ever been and then some and we’re ready for our members to come back.”
Many gym owners have been in talks with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office and believe big news is around the corner.
“The last few weeks we’ve had very good communications and dialogue with the governor’s office, and we are hopefully looking forward to an announcement very shortly,” he said.
Just like training for a marathon, local gyms are prepped, trained and ready to hit the ground running when the day to reopen finally comes.
“We will maintain social distancing, in the common areas people will need to wear masks, we will do temperature checks, there will be increased cleaning,” Bailey said.
Planet Fitness also increasing their social distancing and cleaning measures and employees must wear masks.
“They are also required at the beginning of every shift to complete a wellness check and check their temperature whenever they come in,” Rief said.
But will you need to mask up while you’re working out?
“Everybody is required to wear a mask while inside a facility,” he said. “As it relates to while you are working out, there’s a question in terms of when you’re on an actual piece of equipment. If you’re six feet from people if you’d be required to wear a mask.”
Rief is confident the gym’s precautions will be safe.
The YMCA and Planet Fitness have locations across the country that've been open so they have the data on what works and what doesn’t.
“What we’re seeing across 48 other states where gyms have been open for several months, in Planet Fitness system as of May 1, we’re tracking at .0028 percent COVID positive cases,” Rief said. “That translates to one in every 354,000 check ins at Planet Fitnesses.”
