Gyms, pools, and fitness centers across Michigan will be reopening their doors on Wednesday since closing in March.

Strict safety measures will in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including requiring all gym-goers to wear masks at all times and limiting the capacity to 25 percent.

Gym owners must also place workout stations six feet from individuals exercising, reduce class sizes to give six feet of distance between individuals, and provide cleaning products for equipment throughout their facility.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced gyms and pools could reopen, in regions where they were previously closed, on Sept. 3.

