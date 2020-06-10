Movie theaters, gyms, and salons will be reopening today in part of the northern Lower Peninsula and the entire Upper Peninsula.
Under Phase 5, these businesses will reopen in Regions 6 and 8.
Indoor social gatherings and events of up to 50 people are allowed.
Outdoor gatherings and events are also allowed, as long as people stay 6 feet away from each other and the gather is no more than 250 people.
Phase 5 also allows outdoor performance and sporting venues to open with a larger capacity of 500.
Personal services including har, massages, and nails will reopen statewide on June 15.
