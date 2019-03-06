Retailer H&M plans to open a clothing store this fall in downtown Detroit.
Detroit-based Bedrock real estate says the store will span three storefronts in three adjacent buildings along Woodward Avenue.
H&M offers apparel for men, women and children. It will become the largest retailer in Bedrock's portfolio of downtown properties. Bedrock says it has acquired more than 700,000 square feet (65,032 square meters) of retail space in downtown Detroit since its founding in 2011.
Bedrock founder and chair Dan Gilbert says "H&M is one of those flagship retail stores that will take the Woodward Avenue shops to another level."
A number of other retail shops and restaurants have opened downtown in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.