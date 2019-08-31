A local resident will spend her first night in a new home.
Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the new homeowner to renovate a once vacant house.
Travanda Thomas is finally receiving the keys to her new home.
“It was not easy at all," Thomas said. "I mean you have to make sure your credit is completely cleared. You got to work on everything.”
Thomas is a single mother from Saginaw and while raising her two kids, she became tired of renting and wanted to find a place to call her own.
That’s when she found Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that helps to build houses and assist people throughout the many steps of homeownership.
But before they could move in, Thomas and her family had to first fix up a home and the results are quite spectacular.
“I did do a lot here at the house," Thomas said. "I painted, I put down the subfloors, so I think I’m pretty good at that. But it was worth, well worth it."
As for Habitat for Humanity, they said they couldn’t be prouder of Thomas for putting in all the hard work.
While the home had remained vacant for some time, it is now in the hands of someone that truly needs it.
“People have that sense, you know when they walk into a home whether this is where I’m supposed to be and you know whether it’s yours or not. And she had that feeling from the time she walked in the first time,” said Carmen Mora, the interim executive director of Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.
