Hackett Road is closed in Saginaw Township due to a gas leak.
The road is closed between McCarty and Tittabawassee.
The Saginaw Township Fire Department is on scene awaiting Consumers Energy, according to Central Dispatch.
Central Dispatch paged out the leak about 4:15 p.m.
