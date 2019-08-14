Hackett Road has reopened in Saginaw Township after a gas leak.
The road was closed between McCarty and Tittabawassee.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out the leak about 4:15 p.m.
The Saginaw Township Fire Department and Consumers Energy responded to the scene, according to central dispatch.
The fire department said a contractor struck a gas line.
