If you’ve been the victim of theft over the last several years, investigators may have your stuff.
The Flint Township Police Department said their investigation started after a series of break-ins were reported. Vehicles parked at businesses and restaurants were broken into, with little or no damage done, police said.
Investigators were able to develop a suspect, a 54-year-old Flint man. After taking him into custody they said he had numerous stolen power tools and hand tools in his vehicle.
After his home in the 1900 block of W. Hobson Avenue was searched, detectives said they found items that they believe have been stolen over the course of several years.
The items include purses, backpacks, gym bags, power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, snow blowers, leaf blowers, GPS units, golf clubs, and cell phones.
While several of the victims have been identified police are still looking for others.
During the incidents, the suspect drove a black GMC Sierra crew cab with black rims, tinted windows, and a black toolbox in the back of the truck, according to police. Officials also said he drove a blue Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.
If you have any information, or believe you were a victim, call Det. Hart or D/Sgt. Cassidy at the Flint Township Police Department. The number for the department is 810-600-3250.
