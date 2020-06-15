Nearly 90 days after hair salons and barber shops were shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19, shops are now reopening across the state.
Spas, nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors joined them in reopening on June 15.
Customers at the Element Salon and Day Spa in Midland will see some changes almost immediately.
“We’re screening clients as they come in. We’re asking a series of questions, as well as take their temperature. We’re doing all of that touchless of course. We’re having everyone wear masks entering the building as well, as well as while they’re in the building – including all staff. There’s also hand sanitizer and masks outside as well that they can use before they come in,” said Michael Jones, part owner of the salon.
Jones said they are taking every precaution to protect both clients and employees.
“They keep them on the entire time unless there’s a service that needs you to remove the masks, like facials. But we aren’t opening those this week. When facials are going on, there will be shields that the staff does wear,” Jones said.
He said even with the new protocols and operating at only 50 percent capacity, it is incredible to finally reopen and get business moving again. Even if it will be different.
“It’s definitely different. I wouldn’t say that it’s harder though because all of our staff is amazing and they’ve been helping out to make sure that we can follow all of these guidelines. But more than anything, the safety of our staff and the clients that come in here is the most important to us so we have to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep us all safe,” Jones said.
