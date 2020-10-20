More than a half-ton of marijuana was found hidden in a trash hauler heading for Michigan.
On Oct. 18, the driver of the hauler told a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer at the Blue Water Bridge that he was taking municipal trash destined for a landfill in New Boston, MI to CBP.
The officer referred the driver for a secondary exam, and during that exam officers found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the rear of the truck.
“Traffickers will use any means to attempt to transport illegal narcotics across our borders,” said Acting Port Director April Donaghy, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers are highly trained to spot inconsistencies, and I’m proud of their actions leading to such a significant seizure.”
The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, has seen a significant increase in narcotics seized over the past 12 months. In Fiscal Year 2020, CBP Field Operations seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across the state.
