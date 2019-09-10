Six couples are combining their love of zombies and thrills with a wedding at the spooktacular Cedar Point.
The couples, decked out in their afterlife couture, will tie the knot as Cedar Point’s 23rd HalloWeekends rises from the grave this Friday the 13th.
Guests are invited to watch the celebration at 6:30 p.m. in the Harvest Fear fright zone, in front of Town Hall in Frontier Town.
HalloWeekends returns this weekend with six outdoor fright zones, six indoor mazes, thousands of pumpkins, corn stalks, and fall décor.
Families can enjoy not-so-scary fall activities and live entertainment during daytime hours, while things take a spookier turn at night.
HalloWeekends welcomes the living every Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13 through Oct. 27. For complete information on all HalloWeekends attractions and hours, visit halloweekends.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.