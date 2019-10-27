Halloween themed race held along Midland's Pere Marquette Rail-Trail

Runners of all ages got the chance to take part in a Halloween themed road race.
Top Shelf Races hosted the race along the Pere Marquette Rail-Trail in Midland.
Participants of the 5K, 10K, and half marathon were welcomed to dress up.
Racers like Jessica Richter used the half marathon to set new goals for herself.
“It’s my first half,” Richter said. “I’ve always said I wouldn’t do more than a 10K and I have a friend who’s right behind me. We’ve trained for 10 weeks, so we decided to do something we’ve never done before.”
One man used the race to prepare for his run across the state.
“I’m gonna start in Muskegon, Lake Michigan, go down through Grand Rapids, Lansing, then across to Port Huron to raise money for ALS,” said James Frank.
If you would like to learn more or donate to his cause, click here.
