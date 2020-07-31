Hallwood Plaza will be restricting gathers on their property after a shooting over the weekend.
In a statement Friday, management of the plaza announced they won't be allowing any gathers outside of employees and customers of the stores in the plaza.
A pop-up party was held at the plaza on the night of July 25. Six people were shot at the party but they all survived.
Management said it was due to COVID-19 that they will be restricting access and if they decide to open the property to gatherings again they will the public know.
Plaza managers gave law enforcement permission to restrict access to the plaza to prevent violations of their new rule.
