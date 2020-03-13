Halo Burger restaurants will operate drive-thru and delivery only beginning March 14 in wake of the COVD-19 outbreak.
The restaurant announced that dining rooms will be closed.
Employees will remain scheduled as normal to accommodate the increased demand of the drive thru.
“Our team has been closely monitoring the coronavirus and the recommendations from public health and safety officials,” said David Walters, Co-Owner of Halo Burger. “Today, we made the decision to close our dining rooms in order to practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the virus. Our team has already implemented numerous measures to guarantee our dining facilities are safe and this is another step to ensure we uphold that promise.”
The drive-thru and delivery service will be open until further notice, and the restaurant says further updates can be found here.
