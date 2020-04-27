Halo Burger announced it is reopening some of its restaurants on May 1.
Six restaurants will be open for drive-thru, delivery, and online ordering options.
The company said staff may return to work when they feel most comfortable doing so.
The following restaurants will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week beginning May 1:
- The Belsay Road location in Burton
- The Hill Road location in Grand Blanc
- The Leroy Street location in Fenton
- The Linden Road location in Flint Township
- The Pierson Road location in Flint
In addition, the Birch Run location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For details on delivery and online options, click here.
"Halo Burger has also outlined aggressive safety measures within their reopening protocol including introduction of facial coverings and gloves, distanced work zones to minimize employee contact, daily health checks with contactless thermometers and protective equipment installed at drive thru windows," the company said.
