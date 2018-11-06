The Hamady Complete Food Center in Flint is closing its doors at the end of the day for good.
Owner Jim McColgan confirmed Nov. 6 is the store’s last day.
The store did not receive enough shoppers to reach its financial goals, McColgan said.
"We did everything right," McColgan said. "Look at the store it's big, safe, well stock store, competitively priced. We gave the community everything plus more that they asked for."
Inventory in the store will be sold off and liquidated.
Hamady opened over the summer in Flint.
Still no word on what will happen to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.