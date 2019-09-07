Conagra Brands is recalling Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns due possible plastic pieces.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said the company learned about the issue when a dough scraper was accidentally incorporated into the production process.
The affected products will have a bag closure code of 191971U, which can be found on the hard-plastic closure for the bag.
A limited quantity of 2,200 cases of the products were distributed to stores in the U.S.
Customers who bought the products should not eat them and return them to the original place of purchase or throw them away.
The USDA said there have been no reports of any injuries at this time.
Customers with any questions can call the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1 (800) 881-3989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.