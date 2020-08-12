The Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating National Health Center week with Patient Appreciation Day.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, it is giving out boxes of food prepared by Flint Fresh from 9 a.m. until noon outside Hamilton’s main clinic, located at 2900 North Saginaw Street.
Organizers are asking residents to stay in their vehicles and follow drive-through instructions.
“During a time when providing care to the sick is even more crucial, we believe it is our duty to ensure that every patient knows there are safe here at Hamilton and that every healthcare worker knows that they are valued and appreciated for all they do,” said Clarence Pierce, chief executive officer of Hamilton Community Health Network.
