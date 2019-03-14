Hamilton, the musical, will be live at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit from March 12 to April 21.
Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s good friend during the Revolutionary War.
Hamilton is the story is American then, as told by American’s now, according to broadwayindetroit.com.
The show will be every Tuesday through Sunday lasting for 2hrs. and 45mins.
Showtime is at 8 p.m. every day with Sat. and Sun. matinees at 2 p.m.
There will be one 15 min. intermission each show.
Tickets are still available, you can visit the Hamilton Ticketmaster page by clicking the link below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.