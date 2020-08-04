Hampton Charter Township in Bay County was just awarded a $2.25 million grant to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a part of the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
“Now more than ever, Michigan families are depending on consistent access to clean water and reliable utilities,” said Senator Peters. “This funding will ensure that Hampton Charter Township has the resources needed to complete critical water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.”
“Hampton Charter Township’s aging infrastructure is in need of repairs to protect homes from property damage and keep our beaches in the Saginaw Bay safe for families,” said Senator Stabenow. “These investments are critically important to prevent backups that could result in basements flooding, and to avoid the kind of crises in recent years that have closed beaches across the state.”
“I am proud to announce these federal grants with Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters to improve the wastewater system Hampton Charter Township residents depend on,” Congressman Kildee said. “This funding will go a long way to helping protect our Great Lakes, rivers and streams from pollution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.