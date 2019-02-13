Hampton Township Public Safety is asking residents to ‘adopt-a-hydrant’, keeping them clear of snow and debris.
According to the public safety department, the arrival of cold weather means that firefighters will be in a constant battle with slippery roads, hidden hydrants, and frozen hose lines.
They are asking that residents do their part to help keep the neighborhood safe by clearing hydrants of snow.
They are saying that a clear path on all four sides makes hydrants easier to locate and operate in an emergency.
Also, in snowy weather, please utilize off-street parking whenever possible. This will allow better access for emergency vehicles and allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads more efficiently.
The department is also urging residents to never shovel snow into the street.
