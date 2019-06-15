The Charter Township of Hampton is holding an informational meeting for residents after lead samples collected from customers shows some above Action Level.
The township sent a letter to residents informing them of a public meeting where they are discussing lead in drinking water, and how to stay safe.
According to the letter, the township collected samples from 41 sites out of approximately 2,978 customers in the township.
Of the samples collected, they found that 20 homes had confirmed lead service lines from the curb-stop/water main running into their home. Of the 20, eight of samples exceeded the Action Level of 15 ppb (parts per billion).
Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) evaluate compliance with the Action Level based on the 90th percentile of all lead and copper results collected in each round of sampling.
According to the report, the lead 90th percentile for Hampton Township’s water supply is 21 ppb, which exceeds the Action Level.
The Action Level is not a health-based standard, but it’s a level that triggers additional actions including an increased investigative sampling of water quality and educational outreach to customers.
Hampton Township is stating that because eight were over the Action Level for lead, they would like to share ways residents can reduce exposure to lead.
The meeting will be held on Monday, June 17 at the Hampton Township Hall located on Center Road in Essexville. The meeting will be held anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Representatives from EGLE, The Bay Area Water Treatment Plant, Bay County Health Department, and Hampton Township will be there to answer questions.
