“I’ll make a motion per the Planning Commission recommendation that we do not allow a medical marijuana dispensary in the Dollar Days building.”
The option to block a medical marijuana dispensary from opening up within Hampton Township limits was on the table tonight; the township council all leaning one way.
“All in favor I... opposed... none.”
The council unanimously blocking the proposed dispensary from setting up shop in the Dollar Daze building.
Doctor Stephanie Ash, a gynecologist works in the building right next door. She says she’s happy this was voted down.
“I’m thrilled about the response from the township.”
Stephanie says she doesn’t want her patients affected in any way.
“I look after women with babies and the aroma protruding into my office was a big concern for me; and and the impact upon their health and the kids that come to my office.”
She’s also worried about the potential crime that she thinks could come with a medical marijuana dispensary in town.
“Crime is a big factor when it comes to dispensaries. It’s been shown across the board in various states that already had this.”
While there are many people out there in support of medical marijuana, none of them were at tonight’s meeting.
