Leaders in Bay County's Hampton Township are trying to find $320,000 to cut.
They held a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 10 to try to balance their budget for 2019.
The supervisor said there are no scheduled layoffs in police and fire.
But the financial picture won't look any rosier next year.
The township expects to lose $100,000 in tax revenue from Consumers Energy as the utility winds down production of its Karn one and Karn two plants.
The plant is expected to close by 2023.
Leaders are discussing whether to ask for an increase in the public safety millage next year.
