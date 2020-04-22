A handful of protestors showed up outside the state capitol building today to protest parts of the Governor’s stay-at-home order.
The protestors claimed Governor Whitmer’s actions have destroyed their livelihoods.
The protest followed a week of similar, but much larger demonstrations across the country.
The Michigan Conservative Coalition, which organized the massive Operation Gridlock protest in Lansing last week, said it was not involved in Wednesday’s protest.
