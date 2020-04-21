The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study showing that shoes are a threat to spread the COVID-19 virus.
The study conducted in China showed that shoes worn by healthcare workers were carrying the virus to portions of the hospital where there were no COVID patients.
“We always knew that it was cleaner to not touch your shoes but now hygiene has become significantly important,” said Monte Deer. “And what we are learning now is that if you don’t have to put your shoes on or take them off or lace them up then you don’t run the risk of getting shoe germs on your hands.”
Deer is the CEO for Kizik shoes based out of Utah. They produce shoes that simply pop on and don’t require to be tied by their unique design.
They can be put on and taken off hands free.
Kizik shoes is jumping into the fight against COVID-19 by donating 1,000 pairs of their unique design shoes to healthcare workers on the front lines.
“They could have hands free shoes without touching them easily when they leave an infected area,” Deer said.
According to the study, floor samples from contaminated ICU units were testing positive at rate of 43.5 percent compared to the general ward at 7.9 percent.
The CDC recommends all staff that works in highly contaminated areas disinfect their shoes after use.
Deere says a COVID doctor he knows will step into a shallow pan containing bleach. Then the doctor will step out onto a cloth for them to dry before taking them off to enter the house.
