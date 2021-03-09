IMAGE: Handy Middle
Source: Handy Middle School

Handy Middle School is going to remote learning for two weeks.

School officials posted on Facebook Tuesday night saying students would be remote starting Wednesday morning.

Remote learning will continue through Thursday, March 25.

Students will be start Wednesday as an "A" schedule. A full schedule can be seen here.

