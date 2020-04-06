The United Way of Midland County is inviting community members to spread happiness through a virtual volunteer opportunity.
Happy Notes allows people to write an encouraging note or make a drawing for seniors, students, healthcare employees, or essential workers.
McKay Press will print each Happy Note, and the United Way will distribute them through the community.
“We know how hard this social distancing has been, even though we are doing it to protect one another,” said Holly Miller, executive director of United Way of Midland County. “We are wired for connection and many are feeling isolated and cut-off. Studies show loneliness can be just as detrimental to a person’s health as smoking. Happy Notes are a way to fuel connection in a safe and caring way. People can encourage others from the safety of their own home, while sharing encouragement, kindness and love with their community.”
To make your own Happy Note, download a template and follow the instructions here.
Along with Happy Notes, United Way of Midland County and others are working on additional supports to growing and new needs.
One area is short-term childcare needs for essential workers. Working with the Midland County ESA and local childcare providers, United Way will be providing temporary funding to licensed providers for families who need help during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
“This helps our local childcare providers to remain open during this crisis and provides critical care for the children of our essential workforce,” shared Miller. “We’re working ensure there’s care for the children of those caring for us.”
John M. Searles, Superintendent of the Midland County ESA, echoed the importance of supporting child care centers during this pandemic.
“Midland County ESA is happy to support area child care centers as they provide care for the children of our critical infrastructure workers,” Searles said.
