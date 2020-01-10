Many in Mid-Michigan on the edges of their seats, waiting to see just how bad this weekend storm will be.
Tom McAlinden of Mundy Township says... Bring it on!
“Got the generators gassed up, just in case,” Tom said.
Rain, snow, sleet and ice. Sometimes, a combination of a few, expected in many areas in mid-michigan.
Some counties even under an ice storm warning heading into Friday night.
That forecast is making for a hectic day for Mike Balcom, manager at Gilroy’s in Flint.
“It’s the busiest day we've had in a while,” Balcom said.
People have been in getting salt, other essentials. Emergency items, flash lights, batteries, things of that nature.
And even big items like generators as consumer energy says it expects power outages.
“We just sold a generator,” Balcom said. “And we've had a number of questions about them, many other places are already out of them but luckily we still have some.”
If you haven’t had a chance to get yourself to the store to get some essentials for the storm, there’s no need to worry. Gilroy’s in Flint still has plenty in stock.
“I think tomorrow's going to a be a repeat of what happened today,” Balcom said.
