A Mid-Michigan handyman has had his livelihood restored after thieves ransacked his truck.
Last week TV5 introduced you to Paul Marsi, a handyman form Midland whose tools were stolen from his truck.
A national hardware store chain chipped in to help this dad of three get back to work.
Marsi went to Home Depot on Thursday and they replaced the tools he lost in the theft. He was very thankful to Home Depot for donating more than $1,000 worth of tools.
He was also very happy to be able to get back to work and even has a job lined up on Monday.
The handyman work is 60 percent of what he does, according to Marsi, and the days he couldn’t work he said he was losing a few hundred dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.