A harmful algal bloom (HAB) has been identified on Van Etten Lake in Iosco County, according to the District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2).
People and pets should avoid body contact with algal scums in the lake, water that appears to have a green sheen or spilled paint look on its surface, or water that looks like pea soup. The lake water should not be consumed.
To help identify a HAB, residents should review the state’s HAB picture guide. While most algal blooms are not harmful, DHD2 says some are a type of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins.
Rapid tests on Van Etten Lake show toxin levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level for recreational use.
It’s common for HABs and their toxins to be in small areas with visible toxins. DHD2 says this means residents can enjoy some activities in the lake but areas that have scum or mats should be avoided.
For more information on algal blooms, visit EGLE’s harmful algal bloom web page or call DHD2 at 1-800-504-2650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.