In East Lansing 85 people who visited Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub have tested positive for covid-19 after visiting between June 12 and 20.
“Contact tracing continues, that’s how we continue to identify these cases,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said.
She says the number of coronavirus cases linked to Harper’s is up to 85 people from 13 different counties.
The health department is asking anyone who visited Harper’s between the 12 and 20 to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“The age range right now is 16 to 28, average is 21,” Vail said. “Quite a bit of young folks are realizing they can get this too."
Vail says none of the infected have been hospitalized for treatment and nearly a third have no symptoms.
As Doctor Aaron Smith points out, that doesn’t mean they can’t infect others.
“I think people are fatigued,” Smith said. “They’d like to get back to a normal life, but we need to protect ourselves and protect others. We need to wear a mask, make sure you have hand sanitizer with you. Avoid public spaces or prolonged contact with other people. Try to stay six feet apart. Outside is much safer than a closed environment.”
As for Harper’s, Vail says the restaurant is closed right now and it will need to take better safety measures against the coronavirus if it decides to re-open.
