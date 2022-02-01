The city of Harrison has issued a let run order for every water customer until about mid-April.
Residents in Harrison should start running a stream of water from one faucet in their home about the size of a pencil until further notice. The order is effective immediately.
Water needs to run non-stop both day and night. If this is not done, there could be frozen water lines.
The city said it is not responsible for thawing water lines that become frozen. The city is asking to leave water running until Harrison says to turn water off.
