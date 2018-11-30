Clare County Sheriff deputies arrested a 32-year-old Harrison man who was in violation of his bond.
Jeffrey Bailey crashed his 2007 HHR in the early morning hours Thursday while trying to escape bond agents. He ran from the scene but was located in the city of Harrison and arrested.
Deputies and the Sheriff's K9 were called to assist bond agents in apprehending Bailey who was a suspect in multiple domestic violence complaints.
Bailey is lodged in Clare County Jail on charges of interfering with an electronic communication device and two counts of domestic violence.
Bond is set at $250,000/10 percent.
