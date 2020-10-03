A Harrison man was arrested after fleeing from deputies Friday.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies tried stopping a green Ford Mustang on US-127 in Hayes Township.
The driver fled from the deputies until his vehicle came to a stop.
Deputies identified the man as 37-year-old Kenneth Husted from Harrison.
Husted had outstanding warrants for his arrest and a search of the vehicle found drugs and concealed weapons, deputies said.
He was arraigned Friday on two counts of deliver/manufacture a controlled substance, concealed substance possession second, controlled substance possess analogues second, carry concealed weapon, police officer fleeing and bench warrants.
Husted remains in the Clare County jail on a $800,000 bond.
