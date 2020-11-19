A Harrison man was arrested after running from police and crashing into a fire hydrant.
Around 8:45 p.m. on Oct 5, Clare County Sheriff's Deputies tried to stop a driver on Cherry and First street in Harrison.
The driver drove away and later crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant near Spruce and Short streets.
The suspect ran from the crash scene and deputies were unable o find him.
Deputies searched his vehicle and found drugs.
They identified the driver after he was arrested this week on a resist and obstruct charge earlier this week.
Deputies sought charges through the prosecutor's office for the Oct. 5 incident and 25-year-old Darik Anderson was arraigned Thursday.
He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property under $200, habitual offender fourth and two counts of resisting and obstructing.
He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail on $90,000 cash/surety bond.
