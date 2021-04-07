A 40-year-old Harrison man was arrested for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, Habitual Offender Second Offense Notice and Domestic violence after allegedly getting in a fight with a family member.
On April 5, troopers from the Michigan state Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to Freedom Road in Clam Lake Township for a domestic assault call.
Lance Vanbuskirk, 40, was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. According to police, when MSP troopers arrived the victim was walking towards them and their face was bleeding heavily.
Vanbuskirk exited the home and began walking towards troopers holding a hand towel. Troopers told Vanbuskirk to get on the ground because they could not tell if he had a weapon or not. According to police, he got in the ground and dropped the towel.
Vanbuskirk was placed under arrest and troopers interviewed a witness and both parties. According to police, Vanbuskirk was arraigned in Wexford County on one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm, one count of Habitual Offender Second Offense Notice and one count Domestic Violence.
Vanbuskirk’s next scheduled court appearance is at 2 p.m. on April 20. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.